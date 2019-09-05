Supporting grandma, grandsons

Members of the Jamaica Public Service May Pen Customer Care Office Brittany Mesa (left), client relations representative; Richard Halstead (second left), client relations representative; and Kareen Jackson (fourth left), team lead gives Diana Cleghorn (third left) and her two grandsons Okerie Pennant (second right) and Enrique McLean school uniforms, shoes, socks, backpacks, textbooks, and much-needed stationery to take on the new school year at the company's customer service office in May Pen, Clarendon, recently. Cleghorn, a pensioner, became the primary caregiver for her grandchildren after their mother died, having lost her battle with breast cancer five years ago. (Photo: Aston Spaulding)

