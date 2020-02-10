TGL Group launches new company

A new entity offering medium to large Caribbean corporations the opportunity to improve customer experience and impact their bottom line through the use of neurolinguistic programming (NLP) became operational on February 3.



Known as TGL Customer Experience and Corporate Management Training Limited, the company is a partnership between Think Grow Lead (TGL Group) and NLP expert Elizabeth Terry.



“The group, through this partnership, will improve and equip customer service professionals with skills needed to navigate and serve the demands of the new, digitally driven and sophisticated marketplace, as well as complement and support the sales force of an organisation,” a company news release quotes TGL Group Executive Chairman Duane Lue-Fung.



Neurolinguistic programming, an internationally acclaimed discipline in the world of business, is often described as the lost user manual for the mind. It provides a greater understanding of the human thought process and its impact on every aspect of human interaction and outcome. It argues that the way humans perceive things can impact their ability to achieve objectives within and outside the business environment.



“This approach allows TGL Customer Experience and Corporate Management Training Limited to evolve personalities and communication skills, building employee confidence and motivation to develop win-win relationships with colleagues and customers alike,” the release said.



Terry, who has many years of experience in developing human capital in the service industry, said attaining the highest-quality customer services through the method of recalibrating the thought process of employees should be the aim of all businesses in the service industry.



“The 2019 Mystery Shopping Survey conducted by the Office of Utilities Regulation showed customer service ratings in an all-around decline, with scores as low as 48 per cent among our local service providers. The opening up of the global market has increased competition, rendering an eight out 10 rating still unacceptable,” Terry said.



According to TGL Group Managing Director Paul Bryan, the new company was established in response to market demand and is customised to achieve its clients' desired outcomes.



The company said it was confident that this revolutionary approach will put Jamaica and the Caribbean in a better position to maximise benefits from the service economy.