Teacher, student clash a reflection of society's ills, says Thwaites

ROSE HALL, St James — Opposition spokesman on education Ronald Thwaites says the much-publicised incident at Pembroke Hall High School, which escalated into a teacher threatening a student, is not only a reflection of the ailments of the education system but the society at large. There have been immense public reactions to the incident, after a video that showed the teacher threatening to harm a child went viral.

“We are all aware of the very unfortunate instance at Pembroke Hall High. For me, this is a symptom of a deeper distress in the education system and the society as a whole,” Thwaites said.

“Quite correctly, we have removed the fear and disgrace of corporal punishment as a sanction of poor behaviour in the schools, but the education code of 1980 is quite inadequate in terms of enabling teachers to have the necessary skills and remedies to deal with rampant social dislocation in their classrooms,” he added.

The former education minister, who was speaking at a retirees' appreciation banquet put on by the board of governors of Holland High School on Wednesday night at Holiday Inn Resort and Spa in Montego Bay, argued that after students' Primary Exit Profile assessment “we all have to look carefully at the preparation of students coming into high schools”.

He commended Holland High for using part of the summer holidays to assist students with transitioning from the primary school system to the secondary level, and argued that this is something that all high schools should emulate.

“I am so happy to hear that you, at Holland, use the summer before grade seven in order to prepare your students properly... Of course, it ought to be done from the early childhood [stage] coming right through to the primary system, but it makes absolutely no sense to engage students who are ill-prepared, socially or academically, in high school education without remediation at the earliest stage possible, and then put them on the conveyor belt of failure until they leave five years later.

“We need to take that grade seven and reconfigure it entirely, and devote it to remediation, basic academic skills where these are lacking; that is the difference between a Campion College and a Donald Quarrie [High School] at the bottom of the list,” Thwaites said.

He also strongly objected to the practice of suspension and expulsion as forms of punishing students, arguing that the latter is a fodder for gang recruitment.

“What is suspension? Suspension is a holiday, and expulsion is the worst part of the expedient because what you're doing is adding to the cohort of unattached youths in the society. We know already that children, particularly here in western [Jamaica], drop out and are fodder for the gangs. These are serious issues,” he emphasised.

“Schools must not exclude children unless in circumstances in which they are tracked, followed, brought into some alternative system of education. Doing what has been the pattern up to now, it is not creating any ambit of discipline, nor is it improving our societal conditions,” he continued.

In the meantime, Principal Emeritus Pauleen Reid, retired Spanish teacher Mary Jones Gonzales, and retired ancillary staff members Yvonne Allen, Joseph Hylton, Errol Jones, Theresa Williams, and Shirley Williams were recognised at the banquet, which attracted a strong turnout of Holland High School staff members, past students and other education stakeholders from Trelawny.