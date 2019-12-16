Tears and pride - family of Miss World remembers the difficult times

There was no doubt in the minds of family members of freshly crowned Miss World Toni-Ann Singh that she would have walked away with the title.



And now that that is out the way, preparations are in high gear for a fitting homecoming in Bath, St Thomas where Singh spent her early years.



"She is the Joseph of our family," her uncle Theodore 'Prince Theo' Bailey said of the 23-year-old who wowed the world on Saturday at the 69th staging of the Miss World pageant in London, England.



His reference concerned the Biblical character Joseph who was said to have taken care of his family by bringing them to Egypt at a time when famine rocked the land.



“Our family is a family that has been through a lot of tribulations... She is the redeemer of the family. We just put her in the hands of God and know it was going to be successful for her. You see Toni-Ann? She's a very, very nice person. We don't celebrate Christmas like that for example but she always pulling the family together and organising stuff whether in Jamaica or Florida. She always is the one to pull us together,” Bailey, a reggae artiste, said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer in the parish yesterday.



“Right now she put we on the map and not just us but Jamaica, Bath, St Thomas which them say is a forgotten parish. So at least the people can be proud and know seh out of St Thomas great things can come,” he added.



Singh, the fourth Jamaican to be crowned Miss World, had signalled from a tender age, Bailey recalled, that she would one day walk away with the title, a win she has dedicated to young girls in St Thomas, Jamaica, and around the world.



“So because mi know that and mi know seh she is a strong girl mi nuh surprise she did it. If you see her interviews, how she talk and hold her composure I never had any doubt that she was going to excel to greatness. The competition was very intense, but because we are a praying family and we believe inna the Almighty we know seh him was going bring we through. The other contestants were great, very beautiful girls, but Jamaica have something about we. We have a likkle extra something that make we just appealing over the rest,” the man said.



Alfred, Singh's other uncle, noted that she is from a family of “extraordinary” people.



“The tradition of this family is hard work. My mom has demonstrated that to us and we are a firm believer in education. Her winning is a further step for the family. In my opinion, as the eldest one of 12, we have set a standard and people always look to us as role models. What she has done is really something to be appreciated not only from the point of view of the family but from the point of view of the fact that we are from a parish that is classified with sandfly, mosquito, crab and swamp and we are elevating it, so I think she's moving the family and the parish and Jamaica to the next level.



“She has done a fantastic job and I'm very very proud of her. I shed a likkle tears last night. She is a lovely girl,” the man said.



In the meantime, Bailey told the Observer that a welcome parade is in the works for Bath and Arcadia where Singh grew up.

“We want her to get a great welcoming. When the time come we going do something good for her like she has always done for us.' he said, unable to hide his emotions. "We going sort out the thing, string up some music, cook some food, bring her in on a float, dress her up nicely and present her to the people because the people them want to see her because is her town, her yard, this is where she's from,” he said.