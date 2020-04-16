Teen skips home quarantine

A teenage who was placed under home quarantine for the novel coronavirus is now being sought by the police after leaving without the permission of health authorities.

According to the police, the Clarendon Health Department reported that the teenager, Krisson Lodge, 17, is still within the high-risk period and as such no one should accommodate her if she turns up at their premises.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to immediately contact the Clarendon Health Department at 876-986-9043, Ministry of Health and Wellness at 888-ONE-LOVE, or the JCF COVID-19 Command Centre at 876-702-5106, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.