Teens accused of stealing phone to attend church

Three teenage boys who are implicated in the theft of a cellular phone in rural St Andrew were ordered to start attending church as part of their bail conditions.

In addition to attending church, the boys will have to present an attendance book to the pastor or first minister to have it signed.

When the matter was called up in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last Friday, Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague, who was concerned about the teens' future, inquired about their bail conditions.

Cole-Montague, who expressed surprise that conditions were not attached to their bail said: “Children need to be at home studying.”

“How is he doing at school?” the judge asked one of the three fathers who had accompanied them to court.

“Not so well,” the father replied.

“What other activities is he involved in? Is he going to church? Is he involved in youth service?” she questioned.

The father, who said that he attends church every Sunday, told the court that he would want his son to join him at the place of worship more often.

“We have to nip it in the bud,” the judge told the father.

By this time, the second father told the judge that he would want his son to go to the police station every evening to get his homework completed.

Cole-Montague told the father that the police do not have the resources for that.

The son immediately told the court that he will attend the same church that his friend will be attending.

“Mi nuh wah nuh gang in church,” the judge said, to the amusement of the court.

The other teenager told the court that he would attend church with his father.

Emphasising that the teenagers were too young to be well known to the police, she said going to church was not punishment, but it should be seen as a place where they could learn something. In the same breath, she told the court that she was not imposing Christianity on any of them.