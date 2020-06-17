Photo: Thank you!

Praise the Lord! Thank you Jesus! were the words from Ruby Porter (left) when she saw Saffrey Brown, chairperson of the Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS), and Dr Olivene Brown (right), executive director of The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Social Services (MSS), bearing a care package for her, recently. The UWI MSS partnered with the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica and the CVSS to deliver care packages to the elderly, shut-ins, disabled in August Town. (Photo: Aston Spaulding)

