PHOTO: Thank you!

Four months after eight-year-old Rickayla Scotland lost her house and everything in it, in a fire, more help is coming for the youngster who wailed, 'All a mi book dem burn up', when the Jamaica Observer visited the scene at 126 Orange Street in downtown Kingston, where she lived with her family. Last month, Rickayla was invited to Cari-Med where she was presented with groceries and toiletries by Cari-Med Foundation, while employees of Cari-Med Limited, Kirk Distributors Limited and Federated Pharmaceuticals donated items of clothing to her family, which was affected by the blaze. Rickayla (centre) who was grateful, shared a hug with Cari-Med Foundation Director Marva Christian (left) while Kirk Distributors Limited sales representative Teion Williams basks in the moment. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)