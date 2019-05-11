PHOTO: Thank you

Professor Stephen Vasciannie, president, University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech), presents Laurie Peters, Canadian high commissioner to Jamaica, with a gift of an abstract digital image of the Bachelor of Communication Arts and Technology programme logo done by Jamar Thelwell, lecturer, Faculty of Education and Liberal Studies, UTech, Jamaica. The presentation was made following the high commissioner's address at a roundtable discussion on the topic, “He says: she says — who speaks for Democracy?” to mark World Press Freedom Day last week Friday.

