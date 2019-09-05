This Day in History - September 5

Today is the 248th day of 2019. There are 117 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

1972: The Palestinian group Black September attacked the Israeli Olympic delegation at the Munich Games; 11 Israelis, five guerrillas and a police officer were killed in the resulting siege.



OTHER EVENTS

1698: New East India Company is granted charter by King William III of England; Peter the Great executes the Streltzy rebels in Russia and imposes tax on beards.

1774: The first Continental Congress assembles in Philadelphia.

1864: Combined British, French and Dutch fleets attack Japan in Shimonoseko Straits in reprisal for closing ports and expelling foreigners.

1882: America's first Labour Day is celebrated with a parade in New York. (Although Labour Day now takes place on the first Monday of September, this first celebration occurred on a Tuesday.)

1905: Treaty of Portsmouth, mediated by US President Theodore Roosevelt in New Hampshire, ends Russo-Japanese War.

1939: Four days after war broke out in Europe, President Franklin D Roosevelt issues a proclamation declaring US neutrality in the conflict.

1958: The novel Doctor Zhivago by Russian author Boris Pasternak is published in the United States for the first time.

1960: At the Rome Olympics, American boxer Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) defeated Zbigniew Pietrzykowski (zuh-BIG'-nee-ehf pee-eht-chah-KAHF'-skee) of Poland to win the light-heavyweight gold medal; Wilma Rudolph of the United States won the second of her three gold medals with the 200-metre sprint.

1961: President John F Kennedy signed legislation making aircraft hijackings a federal crime.

1975: US President Gerald Ford escapes an attempt on his life by Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a disciple of Charles Manson, in Sacramento, California.

1981: Iran's revolutionary prosecutor general, Hojatolislam Ali Qoddousi, is the fourth major Iranian official in a week to die in a bomb blast.

1986: Four gunmen holding hijacked Pan Am jet in Pakistan open fire on passengers, killing 20 and wounding more than 100.

1987: Israeli jets blast Palestinian guerrilla bases near Sidon, Lebanon, killing 41 people and wounding 60.

1989: Hundreds of thousands of blacks begin two-day strike in South Africa on eve of segregated elections.

1991: Soviet lawmakers approve creation of interim government to usher in new confederation of sovereign states.

1993: Seven Nigerian UN peacekeepers are killed in an ambush by Somalis in Mogadishu.

1995: American neo-Nazi Gary Lauck is extradited to Germany from Denmark to stand trial on charges of inciting racial hatred and other counts.

1996: Ramzi Yousef, a Muslim extremist who allegedly masterminded the 1993 World Trade Centre bombing, is convicted with two other men of planning to blow up a dozen US commercial airliners.

1997: Responding to a triple suicide bombing in Jerusalem, Israel refuses to hand over West Bank land to the Palestinians; Lebanese guerrillas attack an Israeli commando unit in Lebanon, killing at least 11 Israelis. Breaking the royal reticence over the death of Princess Diana, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers a televised address in which she called her former daughter-in-law “a remarkable person”. Mother Teresa dies in Calcutta, India, at age 87; conductor Sir Georg Solti (johrj SHOL'-tee) died in France at age 84.

1998: North Korea's parliament elects Kim Jong Il to the presidency, completing the communist world's first hereditary succession.

2000: Fierce fighting devastates areas of Jaffna Peninsula, Sri Lanka for a second day, leaving at least 344 people dead, as the government orders a major military offensive ahead of key elections.

2001: Peru's attorney general files homicide charges against ex-President Alberto Fujimori, linking him to two massacres by paramilitary death squads in the early 1990s.

2005: President George W Bush nominates John Roberts to succeed the late William Rehnquist as chief justice of the United States. An Indonesian jetliner crashed, killing 149 people, including 49 on the ground; 17 passengers survived.

2006: Felipe Calderon becomes president-elect of Mexico when the nation's top electoral court votes unanimously to reject allegations of fraud and certify his narrow victory.

2007: Hundreds of Buddhist monks hold an anti-government protest march in a central Myanmar town, halting their demonstration only after soldiers fire warning shots and arrest several of them.

2008: Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice becomes the highest-ranking American official in half a century to visit Libya, where she met Moammar Gadhafi. Europe's Rosetta space probe flew by the Steins asteroid 250 million miles from Earth. Publishing giant Robert Giroux, who'd guided and supported dozens of great writers from T S Eliot and Jack Kerouac to Bernard Malamud and Susan Sontag, died in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, at age 94.

2011: A battered al-Qaeda suffers another significant blow when Pakistani agents working with the CIA arrest a senior leader believed to have been tasked by Osama bin Laden with targeting American economic interests around the globe.

2013: President Barack Obama, in St Petersburg for a G-20 summit, presses fellow world leaders to support a US strike on Syria; however, he encountered opposition from Russia, China and even the European Union, who said it was too soon for military action. He declares Syria a national security threat that must be answered with a military strike and his Administration considers a plan to help increase the capabilities of Syrian rebels.

2017: President Donald Trump announces that he was phasing out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, programme protecting young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally, but said he was giving Congress six months to come up with an alternative; he later tweeted that if Congress couldn't do so, he would “revisit” the issue. Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category Five storm as it approached the north-east Caribbean on a path toward the United States.



TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Louis XIV, the “Sun King” of France (1638-1715); Caspar David Friedrich, German painter (1774-1840); Giacomo Meyerbeer, German composer (1791-1864); Paul Bourget, French author (1852-1935); Arthur Koestler, Hungarian-born British writer (1905-1983); John Cage, US composer (1912-1992); Raquel Welch, US actress (1940- ); Bob Newhart, actor/comedian (1929- ); Werner Herzog, German director (1942- ); Yuna Kim, Olympic gold medal figure skater (1990- ); Skandar Keynes, actor (1991- )

