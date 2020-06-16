Three arrested in illegal FX operation
THREE Chinese business people were last Friday arrested and charged with breaches of Section 22 of the Bank of Jamaica Act.
The three — Shiyue Zhou, 36, businesswoman and operator of HTC Wholesale; JieQung Zhou, a 27-year-old cashier; and Ximei Wong, 42, — were held last Friday in an operation carried out in Montego Bay by personnel from the Financial Investigation Division (FID), Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Division (C-TOC) and the Major Organized Crime and Anti-corruption Agency (MOCA).
They were offered station bail in the sum of $300,000 each and will appear before the St James Parish Court on July 1.
A release yesterday from the FID said the operation followed lengthy and detailed investigations targeting illegal foreign exchange operations.
“The Financial Investigation Division and their partners are resolute in the fight against the underground money exchange economy which provides an avenue for money launderers to go undetected and also artificially distorts the official exchange rate,” said the release.
Selvin Hay, chief technical director of the FID, said it is illegal for anyone to engage in the trading of foreign currency without a licence issued by the Bank of Jamaica.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy