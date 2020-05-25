To clean parks
Mayor of Kingston Senator Delroy Williams (left); Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange (third left) and Winston Harrison (right), Caribbean Cement Company contractor, use push brooms during a pre-Labour Day cleaning at Nelson Mandela Park in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, yesterday, as part of a sanitisation project carried out by Caribbean Cement Company and Jamaica Pre-Mix Limited to clean external areas of three parks in Kingston and St Andrew — the other two being St William Grant Park in downtown Kingston, and the park in Papine square, St Andrew.
(Photo: Joseph Wellington)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy