To clean parks

Mayor of Kingston Senator Delroy Williams (left); Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange (third left) and Winston Harrison (right), Caribbean Cement Company contractor, use push brooms during a pre-Labour Day cleaning at Nelson Mandela Park in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, yesterday, as part of a sanitisation project carried out by Caribbean Cement Company and Jamaica Pre-Mix Limited to clean external areas of three parks in Kingston and St Andrew — the other two being St William Grant Park in downtown Kingston, and the park in Papine square, St Andrew.



(Photo: Joseph Wellington)

