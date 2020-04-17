Trinidadians charged with hanging of dog granted bail

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Three men will reappear in court on May 13, after they were granted TT$15,000 bail each on a charge of unlawfully killing a dog.

The men – Jelani Samuel, Ayinde Worrell, and David Kingston -- pleaded not guilty during a virtual court hearing in the San Fernando Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Their ages range from 20 to 32 years. Police Commissioner Gary Griffith had ordered an investigation into the incident after a video was posted on social media showing a man hanging a dog from a tree.

Griffith said then he received numerous messages and calls about the video. The incident took place on April 6 at Embacadere, south of here.

Magistrate Anslem Leander read the charge via video link to the accused, who were later granted their own bail on the condition that they report to the police station every Monday.