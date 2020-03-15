UNBREAKABLE FATHER-SON BOND

Not even a coronavirus warning against close contact could stop father and son parliamentary duo of Speaker of the House of Representatives Pearnel Charles Sr (left) and newly-elected Member of Parliament (MP) Pearnel Charles Jr, after the younger Charles took the Oath of Allegience in Jamaica's Parliament - Gordon House - last Thursday.

Charles Sr is set to retire from active politics soon, while Charles Jr became MP when he won the Clarendon South Eastern seat during a by-election on March 2.

It is the first time in Jamaica's history that a House Speaker and son are serving in Parliament simultaneously.

(Photo: Garfield Robinson)