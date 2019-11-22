US extradites Guyanese to face murder charge in homeland

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – The United States yesterday extradited Marcus Bisram, a Guyanese national, to face a charge of murder, three years after the killing of Faiyaz Narinedatt, 26, a father of two in the district of Berbice, to the south of here.

Bisram, who arrived here early yesterday, was immediately taken into custody by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Guyana Police Force.

He is expected to appear before a Magistrate today to face a murder charge related to the death of Narinedatt, whose body was discovered on October 31, 2016.

The police reported that he had been beaten to death and repeatedly run over by a vehicle, while his body bore other marks of violence.

As investigators narrowed their probe, Bisram emerged as the alleged mastermind of the murder, but he had already left the country.

Five other persons were arrested and charged in connection with the murder and are currently behind bars awaiting their trial.

Some of those arrested pointed fingers to Bisram as the mastermind.

Other evidence unearthed during the probe led investigators to formally make a request for his extradition from the United States.

Bisram spent the past three years fighting his extradition, going all the way to US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

All of the courts denied his request to stay his extradition and moves began for his removal from the US.

Bisram was accompanied to Guyana by US agents who handed him over to local law enforcement.