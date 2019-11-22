US extradites Guyanese to face murder charge in homeland
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – The United States yesterday extradited Marcus Bisram, a Guyanese national, to face a charge of murder, three years after the killing of Faiyaz Narinedatt, 26, a father of two in the district of Berbice, to the south of here.
Bisram, who arrived here early yesterday, was immediately taken into custody by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Guyana Police Force.
He is expected to appear before a Magistrate today to face a murder charge related to the death of Narinedatt, whose body was discovered on October 31, 2016.
The police reported that he had been beaten to death and repeatedly run over by a vehicle, while his body bore other marks of violence.
As investigators narrowed their probe, Bisram emerged as the alleged mastermind of the murder, but he had already left the country.
Five other persons were arrested and charged in connection with the murder and are currently behind bars awaiting their trial.
Some of those arrested pointed fingers to Bisram as the mastermind.
Other evidence unearthed during the probe led investigators to formally make a request for his extradition from the United States.
Bisram spent the past three years fighting his extradition, going all the way to US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
All of the courts denied his request to stay his extradition and moves began for his removal from the US.
Bisram was accompanied to Guyana by US agents who handed him over to local law enforcement.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy