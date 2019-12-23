US sanctions cannot stop gas pipeline to Europe, says Russia

MOSCOW, Russia (AFP) — Russia's foreign minister insisted yesterday that a flagship project to pipe natural gas to Europe would be finished, despite the United States slapping sanctions on the companies involved.



Sergei Lavrov said the US measures over Nord Stream 2 had “humiliated” European countries but reiterated Moscow's commitment to the plan, in comments scheduled to be broadcast yesterday on Pervy Kanal, a State TV channel.



The American announcement of asset freezes and visa bans enraged Germany and the European Union and immediately led to a Swiss pipe-laying contractor suspending its work on the project.

But the US envoy to Germany insisted it was a “very pro-European decision” to block the pipeline, due to double supplies of Russian gas flowing to Western Europe via an undersea pipe to Germany from early 2020.



“I've been hearing all day from European diplomats thanking me for taking this action,” Richard Grenell told German newspaper Bild.



American lawmakers argued that Nord Stream 2 would give Russia too much influence over security and economic issues in western Europe.



The pipeline would also allow Russia to reroute supplies from overland pipes running through Ukraine, with Kiev long expressing concerns that this would deprive them of vital leverage over its giant neighbour.