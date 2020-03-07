UWI looks to IPO

BY midyear, The University of the West Indies (UWI) should have a plan mapped out for an independent financing model, as it struggles to make up the gap left by lagging revenues and Government's policy shift on financing, which was implemented in 2008.



It said that by next month a paper on the way forward will be ready for submission to the University Council. “So hopefully, by the middle of this year, we ought to be able to have a conversation with the public of the region,” Vice Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles said yesterday, following an open session of the Mona campus 2020 council meeting.



A series of retreats are to begin next Tuesday, starting at the Cave Hill campus in Barbados, where the institution's regional leadership will hunker down to hammer out a road map for self-financing.



Among the options which are being contemplated are an alumni bond, and an initial public offering (IPO).



Said Sir Hilary: “The time has come for The UWI to go to market. We have relied upon our governments these past 71 years to carry this institution...and they are no longer able to do [so] the way we would wish to maintain the first-class status of the university.”



In his report to the council, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the Mona campus Professor Dale Webber explained that it costs just over $18 billion per year to run the university's operation, but that only 40 per cent of the expenditure comes from Government.



He noted that this stemmed from an 80 per cent reduction in subvention, which started in 2008 when governments across the Caribbean adopted a block-funding approach, moving away from the 80:20 funding mechanism,nin which the state met 80 per cent of the operational cost of the university.



In 2009/10 The UWI received $6.9 billion from the Jamaican Government, which increased to $8.7 billion by 2019/20, and in the 2020/21 budget has moved up to $9.1 billion out of the $12.9 billion allocated to the island's universities.



Professor Webber noted, however, that the 5.8 per cent increase in subvention over the past five years has been negated by low revenue growth of just 3.9 per cent. He said that with tuition fees making up a fifth of operational costs, the campus has struggled to find ways to close the 40 per cent gap.



Sir Hilary said the block funding had opened up a systemic financial gap not just at Mona, but at all of the UWI's five campuses.



“We need to go to market to find that deficit, otherwise we will not be able to maintain our status; we will not be able to grow. We are now changing the financial model to go to market to discuss with the investors how they can now make an investment in the university. We are very appreciative of the philanthropy but we have to go beyond philanthropy into investment,” he said.



He stated that the challenge now is to decide on the right instrument, “but we are getting ready”. He said The UWI, recognised globally as an elite institution that provides access to students from all walks of life, feels it is now time to take up the slack.



“We are looking at ways we can give the governments a little space, given their legacy investments [as] we are in a region with one of the highest debt-to-gross domestic products in the world. So we understand the constraints.”



At the same time, he said there is a great amount of liquidity in the regional financial system, and investors have indicated that they are willing to invest. “On the whole, the macroeconomic environment, despite the COVID-19 impact which might in fact increase, liquidity is available through the system,” he said.



Meanwhile, the pro vice-chancellor noted that the renewal of the fee collection policy prior to registration has been a successful intervention strategy for 2018/2019, with 93 per cent student compliance – up from 81 per cent in the previous academic year. Enrolment at the university for 2019 was 19,599.



He said while it is unlikely that student numbers at the Mona campus would increase due to space limitations, online options look promising.





