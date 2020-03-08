Ways to care for your teeth this flu season

WE'RE at the peak of the flu season and one thing that helps you feel a little more like yourself when under the weather is brushing your teeth. When you have a cold or the flu, taking care of your body is the top priority and that includes your mouth.

It's important to take care of your dental health all year round, but especially when you're sick.

Here are some simple ways to care for your dental health when you're not feeling well:

• Practise good hygiene: Cover your mouth when you cough and sneeze, and don't forget to keep your dental and toothbrush hygiene as well. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu virus can live on moist surfaces for 72 hours. That means don't share your toothbrush at anytime, but especially when you are sick.

• Choose sugar-free cough drops: Read the label of cough drops and avoid those with ingredients like fructose or corn syrup. The longer you keep a sugary cough drop in your mouth, the more time cavity-causing bacteria has to feast on that sugar, which produces the acid that can leave holes in your teeth.

• Swish and spit after vomiting: If you're vomiting, you might be tempted to brush your teeth right away. You should swish with water or diluted mouth rinse first, then brush about 30 minutes later. When you vomit, stomach acids are coming in contact with your teeth and coating them. If you brush too soon, you're just rubbing that acid all over the hard, outer shell of your teeth.

• Stay hydrated to avoid dry mouth: One reason to drink plenty of fluids when you're sick is to prevent dry mouth, which is sometimes caused by medication for a cold or flu. Dry mouth is not only uncomfortable but can also put you at greater risk for cavities.

• Choose the right fluid: There's one beverage that's always the best: Water. When replenishing electrolytes, drink sports drinks in moderation and opt for a sugar-free version.

Additionally, if you drink tea, try not to add sugar or lemon if you can avoid it. Sugar can help fuel cavity-causing bacteria, and lemon is acidic.

Dr Sharon Robinson DDS has offices at the Dental Place Cosmetix Spa, located at shop #5, Winchester Business Centre, 15 Hope Road, Kingston 10. Dr Robinson is an adjunct lecturer at the University of Technology, Jamaica, School of Oral Health Sciences. She may be contacted at 630-4710. Like their Facebook page, Dental Place Cosmetix Spa