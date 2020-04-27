PHOTO: We made it!

Dutch teens cheer on their schooner Wylde Swan after sailing home from the Caribbean across the Atlantic, when novel coronavirus lockdowns prevented them flying, in the port of Harlingen, northern Netherlands, yesterday. (Photo: AP)

