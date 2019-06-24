Williams thanks Trinidad for expressions of sympathy
Jamaica's High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Arthur Williams looks on as Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley signs a condolence book opened at the high commission in tribute to former Jamaican Prime Minister Edward Seaga who died on May 28 at the age of 89.
In his tribute, Rowley described Seaga as “a true patriot and son of the Caribbean, a leader, a servant and a champion”. He also said that Seaga had “lived a life of service to his fellow Jamaicans and to all of us in the Caribbean”.
In response, High Commissioner Williams thanked the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago for extending sympathies to the Government and people of Jamaica.
The book was also signed by Trinidad and Tobago President Paula-Mae Weekes, who in her message, said that “the inevitability of Eddie Seaga's passing does not diminish its poignancy. As one of the last post-colonial leaders in the region he takes with him a bit of our regional history. I join with the Caribbean community in expressing the condolences of the people of Trinidad and Tobago to our brothers and sisters in Jamaica”.
Cabinet ministers, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, members of parliament, the president of the Senate, senators, the commissioner of police, members of the diplomatic corps; Caribbean Court of Justice judge, Jamaican Justice Winston Anderson, as well as scores of Jamaicans residing in Trinidad and Tobago also signed the condolence book.
Seaga was laid to rest at National Heroes' Park in Kingston yesterday after a State funeral.
