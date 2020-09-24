Woman killed in triple murder had premonition before death

NICOLA Pink sensed that something bad was going to happen, even as her closest friend Romeo Williams told her that she would be alright.

Hours later on Sunday, as she slept in her home on Chestnut Lane in downtown Kingston, Pink was shot dead. Her boyfriend Tavoy Smith and their neighbour, Godwin Morris, were also killed, according to police reports.

Williams, who described Pink as his “best friend”, told the Jamaca Observer that the day before her death, she was in a sullen mood, brooding over the fact that she couldn't shake the feeling that something bad was going to happen.

“Mi and her could flex and reason about anything. We sit down and talk about life. The day before she dead, she tell mi say she feel like something was going to happen, and mi tell her say nothing nah go happen to her.

“Mi frighten when mi hear say she gone. Mi can't believe say she gone,” said Williams, looking off in a daze.

Reports from residents are that they heard explosions about 3:00 am and later discovered the bloodied bodies of the deceased.

Possessing a stoic and calm demeanour, Pink's mother Patricia Shaw appeared to be clinging to sanity.

The 67-year-old told the Observer that she was staying strong for her 11- year-old grandson, who has been crying and asking for his mother since Sunday. Pink was unemployed and a single mother.

“Him just a cry. Him miss him mother. I have to give him my support and his father will do his part,” said Shaw.

“I have to just have strength and faith to keep up. She died leaving her son and I have to be there for him,” she added, describing the last interaction she had with her daughter the day before she was killed.

“I saw her on Saturday and we were talking. She was smiling and laughing. The next morning I was at home sleeping and mi get a call [from someone] saying she died.

“She was not a person who war and into violence, but if you put fight to her she will fight,” the grieving mother said frankly.

“When people talking about her, mi cry, but mi get a lot of cheering up from friends. Dem say I must not take it too hard,” she added.

The elderly woman said she is now seeking counselling for her grandson, who will be entering grade six once school reopens in October. He will be sitting the final component of the Primary Exit Profile assessment this school year.

“The police at Denham Town said they are going to get counselling for me and him. “I am 67 years old and have [high blood] pressure, so mi can't take it to a level. Mi cry sometimes,” said Shaw.

Pink, who was affectionately called Trudy, was remembered by another, Simone Maxwell, as someone who was serious but also loved to laugh.

“She just love laugh. Any little thing you say to her she laugh. But once she get upset, she can get really mad,” Maxwell shared, a glum look on her face.

Maxwell's son is also a friend of Pink's son. The two boys attend school together and are always in each other's company.

“Her son and my son are in the same class. Him always inna my house. Him even sleep with us sometimes.

“It shake up everybody. My big son nuh stop cry for them, and to know she is a woman and dem do her like that,” said Maxwell.

In the meantime, Shaw has been collecting reports from individuals close to her daughter, who have reportedly seen Pink in their dreams asking for her clothes.

“She vision to someone and say she can't find her things dem and she naked and she cold. She want something to put on because she never have on no clothes.

“Somebody phone mi see her body on, she never have on any clothes, just underwear,” said Shaw.

The police are investigating.