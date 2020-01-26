I can get no remedy

Against this consumption of the purse…

The disease is incurable.

— Shakespeare, 2 Henry, IV, 2



Spending. It's a disease that afflicts so many people, especially women, who seem to have this terminal illness that cannot be cured. Those three words — women, love, money — perhaps make up the collective ills of mankind. Women are pursued by men who need money to do so, and love affects them both as the emotions come into play.



They all go hand in hand, with each one contributing to the success or demise of the others. With no women, there is no love, with no money there are no women, and without love, there is no point.



The title of this piece may have two meanings, a double entendre as the French say. If you just cast a cursory glance you may think that I'm inferring that women love money. But if you look again you'll see that those commas in-between separate the entities.



Well, maybe I'm playing games, for after all, if writers of verse can have poetic licence, then why can't a scribe like me have the same? The fact is, the article is about women, love, and money, but it's also about the fact that women have a special affinity for money, a bond, an ability to use it, make it grow, or spend it wantonly.

Now, of course, some of you will get on my case, but the cold, hard truth is, women do have a way with cold, hard cash, and that's an irrefutable truth that you can take to the bank. Just ask any man who's had to squire a sistren, date a damsel, titillate a temptress or woo a woman and hear what he has to say: “This dating business is mighty expensive.”

So, women, love, money, that's what we'll delve into today, right after these responses to 'When to leave the man'.



Hi Tony,

I find that most women find it difficult to leave because they are homemakers. They take care of the household chores — cooking and cleaning — plus some also have children for their mates. These women have no financial support, should they decide to leave. They may not have anywhere to go, and having children only complicates matters more. I believe that women with careers and well-paying jobs may not have those problems, and the decision should be easier for them to leave or better yet, kick the bum to the curb.

Carol



Hi Tony,

There's an old term that goes, 'Easier said than done.' That exactly applies to what you suggest that people do. No one enjoys abuse, but just walking out with no future in sight can be a frightening prospect. Emotions are like investments, and you cannot simply just walk away because your portfolio has shifted. People invest much with their partners and just to walk away at the first sign of discord is tantamount to selling your stocks at the first sign of a slump. I say wait it out, then decide after a while, then pray that he doesn't hunt you down.

Deborah



Recently I have been receiving a series of messages regarding women and their interest in things financial. Most of them come from men, but surprisingly also from women. They are by no means new, but there does seem to be a wave that's making the rounds.



Here are a few: “She wants a US$6,000 ring, a US$25,000 wedding, a US$50,000 car, a US$500,000 house, yet all she has to offer in return is a pre-owned vagina.”



Another one which should be of special interest to geologists and volcanologists shows a woman in tight pants with a bulging vulva with the caption saying, “It always starts out as a small crack, over time it grows to the point where it swallows homes, cars, boats, bank accounts, retirement plans, etc. Use with caution.”

Yet another shows a woman rummaging through a man's wallet and seeing that no money is in it, takes out all the money from her purse and generously stuffs it into his wallet. The caption then states, “That will never happen, you will never see that happen.”



There are more, all suggesting that women are driven by the wanderlust for money, but often offer very little in return… except. And true, they may have been concocted by men, but there has to be some truth in them, they couldn't simply be conjured up from thin air without a factual basis.



But is this really fair, are women really driven by this lust for money and material things as is implied and suggested by those messages? Or is it just a conspiracy theory, postulated by suspicious men who've been perhaps burnt by women and now are extremely cautious of anything feminine when it come to fiduciary affairs? “Anytime mi see some woman I hold on to mi wallet.”

It rubs both ways, for some men really think that they can attract and own women because of the money and assets that they possess. Many foolish men think that their money makes them own the woman. This myth was shattered by yet another graphic that I saw of a woman exhibiting her assets with the words underneath, “It's never yours…it's just your turn.”

If more men realised that, they wouldn't go around abusing and killing these women who decide to leave them. Only the woman owns her assets, nobody else.



That being said, women do love, even as they love money too. They love in many ways, often deeply, even more than men, and so become blinded by and oblivious to his faults, never seeing his transgressions.



That will lead onlookers to declare, “Is what him have over her why she love him suh, she can't see the bad treatment?” Yes, women do love dearly, often to the point of their destruction. The man will abuse her violently and she same one will beg the officers not to arrest him. Love causes strange decisions.



For this undying love they are often ridiculed, reviled, roasted over the coals. But when they love money, it's a different kettle of gold coins, for they are in control. Women have always been drawn to shiny things from the dawn of time. “Dumb jewels in their silent kind, more than quick words do move a woman's mind,” wrote Shakespeare.



In these modern times, just show up in a shiny new SUV and see the glint of desire in her eyes. Remember the song, Sharlene have pretty car eye. Again, I must mention the stupidity of some men who continue to fall prey to the avarice of women. So many times I have seen on foreign news where men meet women in night clubs, take them back to their hotel, where they have a good time, only for the man to wake up later to see his cash, credit cards, expensive jewellery and Rolex gone. It's laughable.



He saw what he wanted and so did she, but he got what the duck got… twice. Somehow this venality has taken on epic proportions with this new generation of young women who make it their raison d'etre to fleece men out of their cash.



Is it a coincidence that these images and videos have saturated the media, or is it that men are getting tired of being taxed by these venal women? Is it ambition on the part of these women, or simply greed? Or is it just their way of surviving in this challenging world? After all, a girl's got to live, and if gullible men are there for the pickings, then so be it.



I recently heard this report of this young woman who convinced her much older husband to sell his apartment and rent a bigger house in an upscale community, simply because she wanted to keep up appearances.



Against the advice of friends and family, he did the unthinkable, and as predicted, ended up in financial ruin. He's now cotching with relatives in a back room after the wife left him for a younger man, who lived somewhere 'nicer'.



Her love of money and avarice was the downfall of the man and put him in pauper's purgatory. But he's to be blamed too, for falling prey to the love of money by his much younger wife. But love can blind people.



When I hear tales from my bredrin of how women nowadays have only one thing in mind and it's not love, but money, I shudder. I'm glad that I grew up in an era when women would date a man without too much financial expectations. Or maybe I was just lucky?



What is driving so many women to exploit the weakness of gullible men and milk them dry? Remember the song, “See Boops deh, mek we nyam him out.” A Boops is a man who shells out money to women faster than an ATM.



Women, love, money, three innocuous words, but when placed together with no punctuation, can be a deadly combination.

More time.



seido1yard@gmail.com



Footnote: Woodside is a small community up in the hills of St Mary with a population of around 1,000 people. Most people perhaps never heard of it. Nothing happens there. All that is about to change, as the community has been awarded a grant by Carib Cement Company after emerging winners of an all-island competition that focused on communities developing their heritage sites. Woodside is home to historical artefacts, burial grounds, sacred religious sites of the ancient Tainos who were the first inhabitants of our island. Spearheaded by Dr Erna Brodber and members of the community and now with the generosity of Carib Cement Company, the area is being developed as an authentic heritage site for Jamaicans and tourists. It's a game-changer.