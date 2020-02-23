Women involved in fight settle matter

A woman who admitted to hitting another woman whom she saw at the father of her child's home days after she went and visited him, told the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday that the two had worked out their differences.

Prior to the probation officer's intervention, Savana Edwards admitted to hitting the towering woman.

“She's seeing my babyfather. I went to look for him the Saturday before and my babyfather beat me up,” Edwards told the court.

Edwards said days later the complainant visited her child's school and was in the process of pointing out the child to her friends when she saw her.

The mother said she told the complainant to stop “follow her up”. Edwards said the complainant told her that she wanted to “war her and why she never fight her from the Saturday”.

In addition to that, Edwards said the complainant summoned her “bad cousin” who “burst her face with a quart bottle”.

Chief Parish Judge Chester Crooks asked Edwards why she hit the complainant.

Edwards replied: “She spat on me.”

“The same day?” Crooks asked.

“Yes,” she replied.

“Did you make a report about your babyfather?” the judge inquired.

“Yes,” Edwards replied.

“You made a report to the police about the cousin?” the judge quizzed.

The woman said when she went to the police station to report the matter she was told to return the following day because the police were tired.

The matter was subsequently stood down.

When the matter was recalled, the judge asked the probation officer to speak with the women.

Moments later the court was told that both parties did not wish to go further with the matter.

The judge, while noting that he was happy that they were able to work things out, told them that no man is worth it and that where children are involved they should leave them out.