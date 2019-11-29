PHOTO: YOUTH MAYORS CALL ON PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (third left, front row) and Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie (third right, front row) with youth mayors and youth councillors from the 14 municipalities across the island. Occasion was a courtesy call at Jamaica House in St Andrew on Wednesday. (Photo: JIS)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT