PHOTO: Giving back
Novlet Davis-Bucknor (left), founder of the United States-based LJDR Davis Foundation and a former resident of Brandon Hill, Clarendon, and dental technician Natalee Afflick (centre), reassure Brandon Hill resident Gabriel Dean as she undergoes a dental exam and cleaning. Gabriel was among more than 1,000 residents of Brandon Hill and surrounding communities who benefitted from a health fair staged by the foundation, in association with the Cari- Med Foundation, from July 15 to 18 at Evelyn Mitchell Infant School, which saw a visiting team of 92 volunteers, including dentists, general practitioners, paediatricians, and ophthalmologists, also donating medication, wheelchairs, walkers, and other medical supplies. Davis-Bucknor has been hosting missions to the community since 2012. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)
