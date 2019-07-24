Photo: EMPLOYED FOR THE SUMMER

WINDALCO's Training Administrator Roselyn Porter (centre) shares a photo op with a group of students employed under the company's Summer Employment Programme, which is aimed at giving students practical experience in their field of study before gaining formal employment.

