Photos: BEWARE!

An obvious hazard to both pedestrians and motorists who travel along St Johns Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine, a stick is seen in a deep pothole on the thoroughfare on Monday — seemingly an attempt to warn road users of the pothole. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT