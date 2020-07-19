Charles Jr, Salt River residents hail water ease
HISTORY was made in Clarendon South Eastern last week as Member of Parliament, Pearnel Charles Jr, commissioned the first-ever piped water system in Salt River.
Charles Jr opened the line to the standpipe along the Salt River main, which will serve hundreds of households in and around the area. This is the first of any piped water system in the community since 1959.
According to the MP, Salt River residents will now see improved access to potable water, improved efficiency, and a reduced need for trucking as the two wayside tanks have been connected to the main pipeline so residents will have automatic refill.
He said the standpipe is only a temporary measure until a long-term solution is implemented.
“Now that we have a short-term measure, I am focused on implementing a permanent and sustainable solution as soon as possible — and we will work with Rural Water Supply and the National Water Commission to get this work moving. This is part of our comprehensive water improvement programme for South East Clarendon,” said Charles Jr.
Additional wayside tanks will also be installed along the roadway from Salt River through to Tarentum to increase storage capacity, he said.
“This is only the beginning for us. Others came and made promises over the years, but did not deliver. Mr Charles came here in three months and said he will, and so he did. We are grateful,” stated one resident who said this new system will now ease the burden of the water challenges the community had been facing.
Another resident noted: “In my past 53 years living in Salt River, it's my first time seeing water running through a pipe. During past Administrations we would get trucked water but since MP Charles has taken office, we got trucked water more frequently and we now have a standpipe for the community. I thank this Member of Parliament.”
Charles added: “The Salt River water project is part of a wider and more comprehensive water improvement programme for the entire South East Clarendon. We are completing new water systems in Portland Cottage and Rocky Point, and have completed a new water system in Rasta Corner.
“We have increased trucking across the constituency, distributed tanks to residents in need, commenced installing wayside tanks in Halse Hall with others to be placed in Moores, Tarentum, and White Marl. We have fixed leaks, improved efficiency, and commenced community assessments with the NWC in Cockpit and other areas to determine the best solution to get consistent delivery of water to homes.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy