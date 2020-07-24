Pepper Pot — July 24, 2020
The things women must go through
We hear news from time to time about women being kidnapped to be used for sex by criminals hiding from police, sometimes in bushes. The latest confirmation of that is the St James most wanted man, Delano Wilmot, alias Prekeh Boy, who was shot dead by members of a joint police/military team in the bushes of Amity in Cambridge, St James, on Wednesday. The things that we women must go through.
Government agencies not uniform about COVID-19 fight
Some government agencies practise COVID-19 rules but not all. No masks, no social distancing, not even hand sanitising. Is anybody monitoring these agencies? Government has to set the example. The public should start exposing the guilty ones.
Women for West Indies
Some sisters would put any man to shame with their knowledge of cricket. We, yes we, are as excited as anyone and rooting for a convincing West Indies win against England in the third and final Test starting today at Old Trafford.
The half has not been told
The quiet departure of el numero uno at the financial titan has people asking what could have happened. This is a live case of how art the mighty fallen. But nobody in the upper echelons is talking. Never mind, we are on the case.
Email me at pepperpot@jamaicaobserver.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy