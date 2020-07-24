Pepper Pot — July 24, 2020

The things women must go through

We hear news from time to time about women being kidnapped to be used for sex by criminals hiding from police, sometimes in bushes. The latest confirmation of that is the St James most wanted man, Delano Wilmot, alias Prekeh Boy, who was shot dead by members of a joint police/military team in the bushes of Amity in Cambridge, St James, on Wednesday. The things that we women must go through.

Government agencies not uniform about COVID-19 fight

Some government agencies practise COVID-19 rules but not all. No masks, no social distancing, not even hand sanitising. Is anybody monitoring these agencies? Government has to set the example. The public should start exposing the guilty ones.

Women for West Indies

Some sisters would put any man to shame with their knowledge of cricket. We, yes we, are as excited as anyone and rooting for a convincing West Indies win against England in the third and final Test starting today at Old Trafford.

The half has not been told

The quiet departure of el numero uno at the financial titan has people asking what could have happened. This is a live case of how art the mighty fallen. But nobody in the upper echelons is talking. Never mind, we are on the case.

