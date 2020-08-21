Wet Thursday

A tropical depression that was south-west of Jamaica yesterday morning resulted in rainfall that left several roads flooded. Though the depression was moving away to the west yesterday afternoon, showers associated with it are expected to continue impacting the island today. Jamaica Observer photographer Garfield Robinson captured scenes from the Corporate Area.

