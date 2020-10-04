Sunday Brew — October 4, 2020

Make voting in elections mandatory

The numbers are showing after every election, general and municipal, that voter interest has been on the decline.

In the September 3 General Election, the voter turnout was 37 per cent – the lowest in Jamaica's history. Four years earlier it was 48 per cent, and in 2011 it was 52 per cent. That's clear evidence of dwindling interest.

Simultaneously, the claims of vote-buying become more frequent after every election. How can voter apathy end, and how can there be a reduction of vote-buying claims? Simple – make voting in national elections mandatory.

I do believe that all eligible citizens of this country should exercise their right to vote. Those who don't vote as a habit must be part of that crucial decision-making process of the country. I would like the prime minister to lead the charge for such a legislation to be pushed through the Parliament.

Unless there is compelling reason, every eligible adult must vote or pay a fine of $10,000. With that in place, some of those politicians who pay people to vote may have to revisit such a move. In any case, with the increasing numbers at the polls, it would be nigh impossible for any party to dole out funds to so many.

People might think that one way to get around mandatory voting would be to not get on the voters' list, but we must insist that as soon as someone reaches 18, he gets on the list automatically.

It is one way out of this voting apathy, and vote-buying claims.

No same-sex unions in Jamaica, please

What a shocker when Barbados' Governor General Dame Sandra Mason announced in the Parliament of that land recently that the Eastern Caribbean country would be introducing same-sex marriages there.

The move came as a surprise, as Prime Minister Mia Mottley had initially told Barbadians that the matter of same-sex marriages would have been put to a referendum. That's obviously no longer the case.

I have always known Mottley to be a funny woman – she likes to laugh and give jokes. But this one is no laughing matter, and I never expected it to have gone so far.

Let's take the matter further north though, and offer a friendly word of advice to Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness: Don't even think about trying to enact legislation here for the introduction of same-sex marriages. No matter which international power wants to put pressure on the Government, only a referendum by the people of this country, should be used to determine the matter.

If same-sex unions are to flourish, look at what will happen to a country's economy in the long run. The word 'reproduction' would even be reshaped to 'reposition', or taken out of the dictionary.

There are some things that have gone too far in this global space — same-sex unions; white, right-wing groups flourishing, Donald Trump becoming United States president; and more. It's time to tone down.

Don't blame judge for death of soldier, cop

Last week there were mutterings from certain locations, including Jamaica House, that the killings of a soldier and a policeman by gunmen were due to the ruling by the Supreme Court a week earlier, that the constitutional rights of five men, held in jail for periods ranging from 250 to over 400 days under a state of emergency (SOE), were breached.

If I am following the matter carefully, Supreme Court Justice Bertram Morrison did not rule that the state of emergency was unconstitutional. He said that the men's constitutional rights were breached — something that any blind individual —except for Jamaica's attorney general, could see.

Now to hear that certain people who frequent Jamaica House were condemning the judge's ruling, and go as far as blame the killings on the learned man, is disingenuous. Justice Morrison did the right thing. Again, it is absolutely inhumane to hold anyone in detention for so long.

Suspects held must be charged without much delay. Many times, people are held out of malice and there is subsequently nothing to charge them with.

I have already told the story of a man who was held by a policeman during a SOE operation, and locked away for months before he was eventually released. The reason: The policeman had taken a liking to the man's girlfriend, and so the law enforcer felt that he could be given a free hand to build a relationship with the woman, if there was less interference, so the state of emergency popped up as the best option. This is a factual story which I know of only too well.

The Government needs to come better with its plans for crime control, and not depend so much on emergency measures. When we were told in 2016 that we would not have to shut our windows and doors at night, it should have had meaning, and not merely used as a campaign tool.

This is not the first time that gunmen have killed soldiers and police personnel. Laws need to be toughened, so they act as deterrents to individuals who cut down the people on the front line of Jamaica's protection. But what do our legislators do? They sit in Parliament, warm the chairs by not pushing through such laws, and then when something unfortunate happens you hear them with their counterfeit bawling. They are in a position to keep crime under control, yet, they continue to fool around.

Bunting or Brown Burke for GS

The planned resignation of Julian Robinson as People's National Party general secretary should be welcome news for the organisation, and there should not be a long search to find a replacement.

Off the bat, the most qualified would be Peter Bunting, now without a seat and possessing the ability and capacity to do what a general secretary should, having played that role before.

If for whatever reason Bunting does not make it, then the PNP has Dr Angela Brown Burke to call upon, as long as she does not take advice from her husband, Paul. Brown Burke is like an offshoot of former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller – close to the people, speaks their language, and educationally well off.

But even before the party gets to that stage, in just over a month we will all see the direction in which it heads.

Popular Lisa Hanna, trained in journalism; and intellectually brilliant Mark Golding, a businessman and lawyer, are the combatants thus far, in the race to decide who becomes president and be tasked with rebuilding the great party that has been reduced to rubble.

If the party is looking at a short-term solution, then it can insert Hanna, who, according to some polls, is more popular. But if it is now serious about long-term restructuring and refreshing its base then Golding has to be the man.

Hanna would be under more pressure to pass the credentials exam. A former Jamaica Labour Party activist, she tends to turn people off with her style, went very close to losing her seat in the last general election, and might have to answer questions about the high staff turnover at the Ministry of Youth and Culture which she headed from January 2012 to February 2016, if a debate comes around.

Golding has more going for him in terms of substance. He has a safe seat, gets on better with people, and has a landmark legacy – that of being the man behind the decriminalisation of ganja, which has led to some Jamaicans having better criminal records to show.

The vote will be crucial.