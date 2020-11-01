Sunday Brew — November 1, 2020

Senator Morris got a bit too personal

Last Sunday's Observer column written by Senator Floyd Morris, headlined 'Mission: Comrade unity', smacked of elements of unfairness not usually associated with the author.

Morris, like myself, is a St Mary man. I have always had a vast amount of respect for him. He sought to highlight what he called the strengths and weaknesses of People's National Party (PNP) presidential candidates Mark Golding and Lisa Hanna in the column.

Morris presented glowing credentials of both, even listed among the 'positives', the “beauty” of Hanna, something I am left to wonder how he arrived at, for a man who has been visually impaired for decades.

What had me against the ropes, though, was his list of 'negatives' in respect of Golding, among them, his view that Golding needed a new 'wardrobe' and a 'shave'. Sheer rubbish! Morris didn't say that he was informed that Golding's wardrobe needed changing. He spoke from a platform of visual authority.

How could Morris have known what Golding has been wearing? Is there a hint of possibility that Morris is actually seeing things; or is he being fed information by mischievous people?

How someone dresses is subjective. No one should be too caught up with attire, because we are not part of a political fashion show. Individuals ought to be allowed to dress in a way that makes them comfortable, and, of course, in conformity with the protocols when it comes to attending certain events, like Parliament for example, where there is a dress code.

As for Golding wearing a beard, how does Morris know this? Was it that he walked up to Golding, rubbed his face, and didn't like how it felt. Or was he being messaged by those elements who would stop at nothing to discredit people.

Let Golding wear his beard if he so chooses. Does the good senator know whether or not Golding has a medical condition that forces him to remain unshaved? I make the point because when I was in my 20s, which seemed not so long ago, I could hardly shave…because pimples would invade my face. Later in life, the reverse is happening. I must shave frequently, or else my face will itch, along with other uncomfortable repercussions.

But even if Golding is wearing a beard for style and comfort, it is his business. Morris should stop the nonsense, banish the 'carry news' people to Siberia, and focus on what his party really needs, which, among other things, is a level-headed approach to political leadership that has been sadly lacking since PJ Patterson stepped down in 2006.

Golding or Hanna? Time is near

Delegates of the People's National Party have six days to determine the direction in which they want the oldest, most relevant party in Jamaica to go.

They have the names of Lisa Hanna and Mark Golding to choose from in the first step to establishing a president, and then a leader of the Opposition.

In my estimation, Golding offers much more than Hanna, but when night comes, it will be the delegates who must make that crucial move.

There has to be something fundamentally wrong with how we put forward potential leaders, much of the time leaving it to how they look...like in the case of Hanna, her being a former Miss World is often pushed as a qualifying factor for deciding this and other contests.

If we were to get so serious about looks in politics, then someone like Roger Clarke (deceased) would never have become a Member of Parliament or Cabinet minister for that matter, based upon the facial qualifications that are being touted.

So let us be governed by substance and not by looks. That's the only way the PNP can climb from the deep hole that it has fallen into.

US elections and Jamaica

The United States presidential election on Tuesday will likely result in a victory for Joe Biden whose Democratic Party would retain the Congress, and could even wrest the Senate from the Republicans.

Jamaicans will sigh with relief, but when you look at the broader picture, it will be of tremendous importance to states like ours in the Caribbean, for the US economy to rebound, if survival is to be maintained.

Jamaica's heavy dependence on the United States for remittances and tourism is remarkable, as both occupy the number one and two positions as far as foreign currency inflows go. In effect, there is no country in the world from which Jamaica earns more revenue.

Some people will say China, but while that Asian country has supported Jamaica well, with its capital development projects, direct earnings from China to the Jamaican economy are quite low, compared to what Jamaica pays for Chinese imports. In the classic sense, it is much of that same dollar from the US that comes through tourism, remittances, agricultural exports, and others that is used to import so many items from China.

So, hopefully, there will be a new political focus on the part of the US Government to attend to the mishaps in the handling of COVID-19 that have led to hundreds of thousands of deaths in the US. A strong US economy will directly benefit Jamaica, and so we must pray that things will work out in the powerful North American country's favour that will redound to the benefit of Jamaica and other Caribbean islands, including Cuba, for which a new focus must be paramount to the Biden Administration.

Admiration for Tapia's style

And speaking of the US, last Thursday I followed a conversation on Nationwide News Network between host Cliff Hughes and guest, Donald Tapia, the US ambassador to this nation.

Hughes was forthright and as brave as ever during his questioning of Tapia, but his suggestion that the ambassador should be more diplomatic in his verbal presentations was something that I did not agree with.

Here we have an ambassador who is not afraid to speak clearly on issues, and who, in his words, would rather come with the truth than lie or disguise the facts in some way [my reading of it], as he did in last Sunday's Jamaica Observer lead story.

It is not every day that you get a head of a diplomatic mission who tells you like he sees it, and as a practising journalist I have no problem with that. It is so frustrating at times when you speak to some diplomats who only want to take you around in circles. I like Ambassador Tapia's style, although I do not always agree with the sentiments that he expresses.

I remember a former 'diplomat' being named manager of the West Indies cricket team while on tour of England some years ago, when it was worth it to cover the Caribbean team, and on the eve of a Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham, I asked which 11 would likely play in the match. He went all over the place with his answer and eventually said that all 17 players on tour were eligible to play.

I then went to the coach, a man of few words, but who gave them to you straight: “Which players will be left out?” I asked him, and in an instant, he reeled off the six names. Argument done!