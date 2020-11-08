Sunday Brew — November 8, 2020

There is hope for the PNP

Mark Golding's logical elevation to the presidency of the Opposition People's National Party offers hope to the embattled party, for a revival of its fortunes in its search for State power.

Golding's victory over Lisa Hanna in the race to succeed Dr Peter Phillips yesterday was the best thing that could have happened to the PNP which suffered such a humiliating defeat to the Jamaica Labour Party in the September 3 General Election.

In other words, had the party elected Hanna as its president it would have been utter disaster.

Golding is, in every way, far better suited to spearhead the needed transformation of the PNP than his vanquished challenger. Apart from being bright and articulate, he has the necessary contact that can go a far way in positioning the party to reach heights that it had gone before.

During the leadership race, there were people, many of them women, who were pushing the view that because of Hanna's good looks that automatically qualified her to take over as party president. They would run the argument that it was time again for a woman, following the experiment with Portia Simpson Miller. That smacked of dishonesty, because if someone is to get a job all because she is woman, then that cannot be good for any organisation.

Those who know me well are aware that there is no one fonder of women. I'm not concerned about women's sexual attractiveness when it comes to business, and if it came down to selecting two candidates – a man and a woman – who were both equally qualified, academically and otherwise, you could bet that the woman would possibly get the nod, based on the global fact that women are less corrupt than men.

But it was not a 50-50 situation in this case. Golding is far more qualified and capable to lead the PNP and present it as a viable opposition, to keep the Government walking a straight line… as decent, law-abiding citizens of this country desire.

Listening to the comments of some delegates yesterday, there were unfortunate utterances about age ... Hanna being young, (is Golding old?), and one even said, 'We no want no more old people fi run wi politics.” It was significant because only hours before, a 77-year-old man was confirmed as the 46th president of the United States, the most powerful nation on earth.

It simply means that age is a mere number. Ability is what gets you places.

Good riddance, Donald Trump

It was an exceedingly painful night last Tuesday. Wednesday too, for a declaration had not been made in respect of whether or not Joe Biden would succeed the utterly disgusting Donald Trump as United States president.

In the end, Biden prevailed, but the victory lacked the fizz that it should have carried with it, which left you to wonder what has become of the US. How could the people of that great country make a second mistake that could have led to a furtherance of his reign of terror?

It was disappointing that for all the atrocities committed by Trump, that Biden could not secure a landslide victory, after over 150 million people voted – the highest turnout in US election history.

My inability to sleep adequately Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, despite the presence of rain, which is normally soothing, was caused by emerging information that had Trump winning key states, including Florida, whose majority were falsely led to believe that some form of socialist intervention would be imminent, once Biden is elected.

Now that the world has seen the back of Donald Trump, I hope that the United States will never, ever elect such a disrespectful, dunce buffoon again, to throw the globe into a tailspin, and threaten the existence of mankind in arguably a worse way than the coronavirus has done.

Rain, but look out for the NWC song

Sadly, recent heavy rainfall has resulted in dislocation of families, damage to road surfaces, destruction of agricultural produce, which will lead to higher prices for produce.

But the main beneficiary of God's watery gift – the National Water Commission (NWC) – was forced to let so much of the commodity go to waste. Why? Well there is nowhere to store the precious liquid, as apart from the Mona Reservoir and the Hermitage Dam in the Corporate Area, for example, such facilities are few.

So, if there is a ease in rainfall in coming days, brace yourselves for the most played NWC compact disc by December – Water Lockoffs Dey Ya Again, written by Andrew Canon, the new man in town; produced by Mark Barnett, and distributed by the company's board of directors.

The NWC informed us recently that it had lost a lot on its operations, and had even written off some debt owed to the organisation. What's new? Did anyone expect anything else?

The day has to come when the NWC faces the public with a clear plan to supply water to the people of this country. Too many communities get water in their pipes only once a week. Others, like communities in the Potsdam area of St Elizabeth, have no water at all, not even pipelines. So sad! Columbus was said to have come here and left long ago. Seems like we need a few people to show us how to discover the art of giving the people of this country what must be the most important item that mankind depends on.

Shoddy repairs and bad roads

The many damaged roads, especially those in the Corporate Area, resulting from heavy rainfall that has been pelting that side of Jamaica in recent weeks, underscores the need to have a higher quality system of repairing roads than we have grown accustomed to.

It is almost unbelievable that so many craters have developed on Kingston and St Andrew roads over a short period of time, that whenever it rains now, apart from the dangers that motorists face with slippage, you don't know which one you are going to fall in, as most are usually filled with water.

I have passed many drivers standing beside their vehicles, mainly cars, and shaking their heads in disbelief, in pouring rain ... in sheer disbelief that they fell into those craters and badly damaged key parts of the automobiles.

Much has been said about damage to the renovated roadways like Constant Spring Road and Hagley Park Road, but there are others, for example, Ken Hill Drive, which was repaired earlier this year, after potholes were running wild, and now, you need a tractor to traverse that roadway with some degree of comfort.

Many are caught offguard when they land in the dreaded craters and come out in agony. At one point, it seemed as if gravel was thrown into the holes, but with more watery interventions from above, those just went in a jiffy.

There needs to be a serious effort by the State leadership to address the quality of road repairs. Money is scarce. It must be spent wisely.