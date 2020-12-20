Sunday Brew — December 20, 2020

Phillips must take blame for Horne foul-up

There are some who still insist that former People's National Party (PNP) President Dr Peter Phillips's hands need no washing as they relate to the matter of Norman Horne's messy appointment to the Senate.

They are so wrong.

Dr Peter Phillips must be blamed for the ugly display of public cleaning of overdue laundry in respect of the PNP's Senate appointments. It was Dr Phillips who said, publicly, on election day, September 3, that he would step aside as party president, Opposition leader and Member of Parliament (MP), should his party lose the election.

So, knowing these things, and having knowledge of what happened legally in previous Senate appointments involving the Jamaica Labour Party, he should have been more skilful. But was the move a deliberate one on his part?

Dr Phillips knew that Horne was the holder of a United States passport, so until Horne's citizenship was revoked, he should not have considered the businessman for a Senate appointment.

Although unprecedented, Dr Phillips could also have requested of the Governor General that in light of his imminent departure, and considering that the business of the Parliament has to go on, he could be allowed to appoint Opposition senators for a three-month period, or until the issue of the new PNP leadership was adequately addressed.

Instead, it was a continuation of the mess that prevailed under Dr Phillips. And even now there are some who continue to litter the atmosphere with verbal garbage on behalf of the former president, projecting him as the greatest thing since slice bread, which I am not particularly fond of anyway.

It is that same few, among them a certain councillor, a fanatic, who believes that he is Dr Phillips's heir apparent, without even realising that other arrangements are being made to prevent him from even being a contender for the St Andrew East Central seat; an educator, a businessman, and a 'chatty-chatty' nonentity, all of whom have not yet awoken to face reality.

They can continue to live in dreamland...that is, if they so desire.

The Junction Road is a damn shame

I have taken a solemn vow never to drive back to St Mary or Portland using the Junction Road until it is patched or resurfaced.

A warning by a colleague of mine last Tuesday that the road that passes through St Mary communities Broadgate, Devon Pen, and Castleton Gardens, was “extremely bad” was not heeded by me. Instead, it was a case of my wanting to see it up close and make a determination. I wished I had taken the advice, after enduring what must be the most treacherous journey in recent memory.

Not even Stock Farm Road and Valley View Road in Golden Spring, Juliet Cuthbert's St Andrew West Rural constituency, which display some of the most vulgar surfaces in Jamaica, could match up to sections of the Junction Road.

Well, people will say that there has been heavy and consistent rainfall in sections of Jamaica, and as such, the roads have suffered. But while that may be so, it is hogwash to suggest that road users should wait indefinitely on the National Works Agency (NWA) to start repairs.

The NWA must realise that a thoroughfare like the Junction Road is one of the most frequently used islandwide and must be attended to with haste. There should be no further wait. The road must be fixed now. Is there no emergency repair programme included in the work of the NWA?

Cho NWA, man! Do better than that.

Robinson will make a good PAC chairman

Many eyebrows were raised when Opposition Leader Mark Golding appointed former General Secretary of the People's National Party Julian Robinson, MP, as spokesman on finance... except mine.

Robinson flopped as general secretary of the PNP, and there will come a time when he will reflect and hopefully realise that he was merely wasting his time in that role. He may even realise, too, that when he was being cricitised about his stewardship as general secretary by myself and others, he should have taken it with sincerity and honesty, instead of thinking that personal agenda swords were being drawn.

Nevertheless, Robinson may now have found his true calling, that of shadowing the finance portfolio and serving as Public Accounts Committee chairman. He is no dunce. He is honest, understands the business of financial accountability and knows well enough that the people have a right to be told how the money that they contribute to the budget, in terms of taxes, is spent.

Protecting the public purse is critical at this juncture of Jamaica's history, more than at any other. One of the things I would like to see happen, hereafter, is for the reports coming out of the Auditor General's Department to be taken more seriously than they have been over the years. So many breaches have been cited by the AG, yet, the requisite sanctions do not seem to be applied.

Robinson can become a martyr of sorts, if he pledges, and acts upon his word, to become Parliament's crusader against corruption. He has time to do it. His head should be clearer, too, now that he has got rid of the millstone around his neck called general secretary of the PNP.

.

Chris Williams, trust, and the JFF

I hope that officials of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) are taking note of how Professional Football Jamaica (PFJ), led by successful businessman Chris Williams, has been going about its business of securing money to run the affairs of clubs in the Jamaica Premier League.

Up to late last week, the organisation had secured around $60 million of the $100 million is said it will need to support the participation of 12 clubs in the Premier League next year. In the midst of a pandemic, to convince the business community of the need to support football is a tall order. I dare say that if it were left to the JFF to secure sponsorship, not a dollar would have been earned so far.

It all comes down to trust and confidence that companies like JMMB, Indies Pharma, Wisynco, Yummy Bakery, Jamaica Producers, and even a club — Mount Pleasant Academy out of St Ann — find it fitting to put money into Jamaica's leading football league.

If you look at the broader picture you would wonder if the private sector would be similarly warm toward the JFF in its quest to secure funds for its projects and programmes, including qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

You see, there seems to be an outstanding and unaddressed element of trust knocking at the JFF's door; and also, some of its leaders are not capable of moving football to another section of the long and wide playfield. In other words, their brains seem to be working in other jurisdictions.

When you continue to have people like Raymond Anderson, Danny Beckford, Bruce Gaynor, Sheridan Samuels, Dalton Wint, and others in the JFF's leadership, whether at the national or parish level, then you cannot expect great things to happen.

The JFF needs people who think and operate like Chris Williams. Until that time comes, national coach Theodore Whitmore is merely wasting his time trying to realise his dream of playing on a World Cup team and later coaching the same nation to World Cup qualification.