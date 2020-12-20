Photo: BAG OF GOODIES

Commanding officer for Kingston Western, Senior Superintendent of Police Michael Phipps (second right) presents 76-year-old Evelyn Carter with a bag of groceries, donated by Mayberry Investments Ltd in Torrington Park on Friday. Looking on from left are Woman District Constable Anneicia Marsh, and Corporal Jason Dawkins. (Photo: Karl Mclarty) BAG OF GOODIES

