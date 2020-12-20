Photo: FROM THE POLICE WITH LOVE

Senior Superintendent of Police Micheal Phipps (left) Commanding Officer for Kingston Western, and Woman District Constable Annecia Marsh of the Denham Town Police Station presents Ishmael Portious, a 73-year-old resident of Torrington Park with a bag of groceries courtesy of Mayberry Investments Ltd, on Friday. (Photo: Karl McLarty)

