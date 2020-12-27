Sunday Brew — December 27, 2020

Rebuke those who want to silence others

There are some people in this country who believe that their voices, their views, and their positions are the only ones that must be honoured and respected.

The elements believe that once your opinion differs from theirs, then you ought to be feathered and tarred, or even burnt at the stake. But they can continue to live their miserable lives thinking that they are supreme.

The worst among them are those aligned to political people, or into politics itself … they are like puppets, stooges, and often run off their mouths when the people they support are placed under the microscope. Some of them will even want to frighten journalists into submission – threatening to launch demonstrations, boast about legal action, blab about lobbying corporate companies to boycott advertising on newspaper pages, television screens, or radio frequencies, and chat endlessly without any foundation whatsoever.

But they are weaklings, trying to prey on legitimate professionals, all because they do not have their way in controlling the headspace of people who read from a religious book different from theirs.

Those individuals will be around until the Great Architect of the Universe determines otherwise. But level-headed people should not allow such ungodly souls to derail their plans to speak out on things which warrant that treatment.

Fighting the good fight with all thy might is one contest the righteous will never lose. As for myself, those who think that I should shut up, because my views do not correspond with theirs, will not succeed. I can never be silenced.

So those political people and others had better stop wasting their time trying to gag me. It just will not work.

Fear of the COVID-19 injection

The million-dollar question for me is how will I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

And it has nothing to do with my being in favour of people getting it; which I am, but the sight of that needle about to penetrate by arm will be a major challenge.

Being terrified of two things – lightning and needles – might not be unusual, but it is the extent of that fear that is in question.

What is strange to me is that all the photos that I have seen of people all over the world getting the vaccine, they seemed quite comfortable accepting the 'jook'. From the Jamaican-born nurse who was used as the guinea pig in the United States, to Joe Biden, and all the others who have stepped forward as part of the new deal, none even winced, which is to suggest that things are not so bad afterall. But I fear otherwise.

The logic in all of this, as the escape route to the injection is planned, is that if everyone else in this world gets their shots, then it is highly unlikely that I would have to go through that process of torture.

Over the years that I have been giving blood and getting tested by drawing blood samples, there is only one individual whom I feel comfortable in allowing those things to be done to me – Ms Anglin who works at the Annotto Bay Hospital in St Mary.

Maybe it's because the first time I went there for blood work, she did what she had to do and left me wondering if it was all over. It was the first time that any such thing had happened to me. After that, Ms Anglin, who I believe is the longest-serving employee of the hospital's laboratory, can extract blood from any part of me and make me feel like I am chilling on the beach with Serena Williams.

But when it comes down to the COVID-19 injections, sadly, Ms Anglin will not be around. And so, I will have to be put through a round of deep consoling, just to get me in the mood to have that needle inserted in my arm. For to be quite honest, I fear having a needle pointed at me than looking down the barrel of a gun, which is why I had to convince Dr Wolfe (now deceased), an American general practitioner in St Mary during the 1980s, that I was allergic to needles, making way for pills instead.

Did Jamaica get a good fire trucks deal?

My attention has been almost fixed on an article written by Mr Ian K Levy some weeks ago, about a seeming excessive cost of acquiring fire trucks, and by his estimate, something that will cost Jamaica more than $1 billion extra.

Time has passed, and we are yet to see Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie comment on what the veteran businessman has said. One way of looking at that situation, is that there might be some truth to it.

McKenzie reported in Parliament late November that 30 American manufactured left-hand drive Rosenbauer Timberwolf fire trucks had been procured, through National Safety Ltd, ahead of the 30 German manufactured, right-hand drive Magirus fire trucks proposed by Ian K (Agencies) Ltd.

According to Levy, the German trucks, all things considered, not only cost far less, but were built to be far more suitable for Jamaica's terrain. It came down to US$23.7 million for the 30 American trucks, including taxes, fees, etc, as against US$18.2 million for the German trucks, inclusive of taxes, fees, spare parts, servicing, technical training of Jamaicans, warranty, and other things

We are also told that the Board of the Jamaica Fire Brigade was not involved in the negotiations, or the final decision to purchase, which seems strange.

Something doesn't add up here. Why would the Government, in a time like this, with resources scarcer than a real Santa Claus, spend J$1 billion more on fire trucks – items which, according to an expert in the business, are inferior, and not good for Jamaican conditions?

Minister McKenzie has some explaining to do.

Donald Tapia will be missed

There is never a dull moment when Donald Tapia is around.

Quite soon, the United States Ambassador to Jamaica will, to borrow a term from outstanding legal luminary KD Knight, pack his bags and go… back to the country regarded by many as the greatest in the world, which would mark the end of a stint in Jamaica that was laced with a unique style. That style was, in some respects, similar to his good friend, the outgoing president of the United States, Donald Trump, who has roughly three weeks left in the White House.

When I first interacted with Ambassador Tapia in one of the corporate boxes at Sabina Park during the Caribbean Professional League cricket series shortly after his arrival in Jamaica a few years ago, he said that I was the first person from the Jamaican media whom he had met. Right away, an unusual bout of wit emerged, which I've always looked forward to.

But there was something else. He was this eternal straight talker who would proceed to put typical diplomacy under the door mat, and tell it like it is. Aah… so refreshing, at least from a journalist's perspective. Maybe other envoys will want to look at Tapia's style and consider whether or not that isn't the honest way to go, instead of often hiding behind the curtain of secrecy, and, on some occasions, denial of information.

I understand that Ambassador Tapia is back in Jamaica after an unfortunate injury which forced him to go home recently, but his time in this Caribbean island may be limited, what with a new administration about to assume leadership.

Although our opinions differed in respect of some matters related to China, I still respected his frankness, and hope that others will have no fear in expressing themselves, even if doing so in Jamaica these days will earn the wrath of mainly elected political officials.