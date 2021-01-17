PHOTO: RAPPING WITH DR CHRISTIAN

Pro vice chancellor and principal of The University of The West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus, Professor Dale Webber (left) and Campus Council Chairman Dr Earl Jarrett

(centre) hold a spirited discussion with honourary graduand, Dr Glen Christian before Friday's blended graduation ceremony of The UWI. The blend of virtual and face-toface

ceremonies was a combination of live, virtual and pre-recorded elements. (Photo: Aston Spaulding)

