PHOTO: Messy!

Police directing traffic from Harbour Street on to Blake Street to William and West streets in Port Antonio, Portland yesterday after a sewerage line, blocked by grease build up, resulted in a sewage overflow. Portland's Medical Officer of Health Dr Sharon Lewis said

the National Water Commission was informed about it and asked to address the issue. (Photo: Everard Owen)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT