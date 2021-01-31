PHOTO: GIFTS FOR PRINGLE'S GIRLS' HOME

Vice-President of Icons of Annotto Bay, Patricia Hucey (left), presents one of several packages to manager of Pringle's Girls' Home at Carron Hall, St Mary, Jeannette

Rose-Bryan, to assist wards of the State at the institution. At right is Icons Director Dr Alekya Daram, and partly hidden at second left is Icons founder and president,

Wyatt Williams. The packages were donated to Icons by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Jamaica.

