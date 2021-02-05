PHOTO: Guardian Life gifts laptops to west Kingston school

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie (left) looks on as Denham Town High School student Shamar Squire (second left) is presented with a laptop computer

by executive insurance agent of Guardian Life, Fay Hutchinson (right), on Wednesday. Others participating in the hand over ceremony are Denham Town High School teacher Shanique Hamilton (centre) and student Halle Hall. (Photo: JIS)

