Photo: DANGEROUS!

This motorcyclist, without protective head gear, seems to be unaware of the danger as he performs a stunt on the busy Mandela Highway in St Andrew, yesterday. Another motorcyclist travelling on the highway found it amusing. Both he and his pillion rider were also without helmets. Motorcyclists accounted for the highest number of deaths on the roads in 2019. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)

