Shelly-Ann presents 10 scholarships to Waterhouse students

Olympian Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce (second right) has a word of encouragement for Ardenne High School student Kayla McDonald following the presentation of scholarships to 10 students from Waterhouse at the Penwood church in the Kingston community last weekend, while University of Technology student Breint DaCosta (right), who was one of the scholarship recipients, and Alfred “Franno” Francis of Running Events listen. Money was raised from the Hugh Senior 5K Run/Walk, which took place in the community on April 14, 2018. The 10 scholarships — five for high school students; three for primary students; one for a child attending an early childhood institution; and one university student — were valued at $485,000. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)