US Embassy will consider requests to reissue visas on a case-by-case basis

Q: My immigrant visa will expire soon, and I'm worried that I won't be able to travel to the United States in time due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Can the Embassy extend my visa?

If possible, beneficiaries should travel before the expiration of their visa. While travel options remain limited, outgoing flights are still occurring intermittently. Beneficiaries may have to consider other flight options or airlines than originally booked. The Embassy regularly updates available flight information on the Embassy's Facebook page. Please contact the airlines directly for further information and booking.

We understand the difficulty of the current public health situation and limited travel options. In these circumstances, the Embassy will consider requests to reissue visas on a case-by-case basis. If this situation applies to the beneficiary, they will need to contact the Immigrant Visa Unit at KingstonIV@state.gov once normal visa operations have resumed. Please understand that we cannot guarantee a visa will be reissued, and the beneficiary would likely need to obtain results from a new medical exam and/or new police certificate.

On April 22, President Trump signed a proclamation suspending entry into the United States of certain immigrants who present risk to the US labour market during the economic recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak. The proclamation expires in 60 days from April 23, unless continued by the president. US citizens, lawful permanent residents, and those holding valid immigrant visas on the effective date of the proclamation, are not subject to the proclamation. No valid visas will be revoked under this proclamation. The full text of the presidential proclamation is available on the White House website here.

