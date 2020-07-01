Waterfall out

The effect of the prevailing drought is seen at Somerset Falls, the normally lush nature attraction located a few metres outside Hope Bay, Portland.

Supervisor Winston Cotrell told the Jamaica Observer on Monday that since the latter part of May the main swimming area and the section leading to the falls have been closed as the water has dried up.

“We have had some rain but not enough to fill the area and to get the fall flowing.” Last year the attraction suffered a similar fate. (Photo: Everard Owen)