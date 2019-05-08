A 3rd parent pleads guilty in college admissions scheme
BOSTON, Massachusetts (AP) — A California executive has pleaded guilty to charges that he paid US$400,000 in bribes to get his son into Georgetown University.
Stephen Semprevivo pleaded guilty in Boston federal court yesterday. He is the third parent to plead guilty in the vast college admissions bribery scheme.
Authorities say Semprevivo gave US$400,000 to an admissions consultant who paid off then-Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst for pretending Semprevivo's son was a team recruit.
Ernst has pleaded not guilty to accepting US$2.7 million in bribes to designate at least 12 applicants as recruits.
Semprevivo is an executive at Agoura Hills-based Cydcor, which provides companies with outsourced sales teams.
Semprevivo's attorney, Steven Boozang, declined to comment.
Actress Felicity Huffman is scheduled to plead guilty in the case Monday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy