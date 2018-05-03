A brunch for the deaf

A powerful group of Jamaican women who graced the corridors of the United Nations in far-flung countries, often working in dark corners of the globe — but mostly now retired — have devoted their time to assisting children with special needs.

This Sunday, May 6, as they have done for the past 35 years, the members of the United Nations Women's Guild (UNWG) Jamaica will stage their signature fund-raising brunch at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston, using entertainment, art and craft to raise money for the Danny Williams Primary School and Pre-School Centre for the Deaf.

An affiliate of the UN Women's Guild headquartered in New York, the Jamaican chapter also brings together women with a common interest in the UN and its programmes, many of which they have often used to enrich the lives of millions of people.

The current president of the UNWG Jamaica is Una McPherson, a former administrative and finance officer of UN Environment Programme. Immediate past presidents have been Joan French, a former resident representative of United Nations Children's Fund, and Ambassador Patricia Durrant, a former UN assistant secretary-general and ombudsman.

Other members of the current executive are: Vice President Elizabeth Crawford Persaud; Treasurer Vernett Bodden; Deputy Treasurer Carol Collins; Secretary Vinetta Robinson; Assistant Secretary Carlene Gardner. Hospitality coordinators are Joy Gordon Somers and Patricia Scott, and overseas coordinator for Europe Beverley Byfield.

Beneficiaries of UNWG assistance are children from socially deprived backgrounds who require sponsorship for meals and transportation, enabling them to attend the school for the deaf regularly.

“Several of these children also suffer from multiple challenges, and the UNWG works with the Pre-school Centre to ensure that the students are supported from the start of their journey to the end of their tenure at these facilities,” said McPherson.

“In addition to the support provided for day-to-day expenses, the UNWG has assisted individual children with items such as wheelchairs, special shoes and eyeglasses, and helped to refurbish the playground. Most recently the pre-school has requested our assistance in upgrading other areas of the school, and its computer, printing and photocopying facilities.

“Several needy girls at some Kingston high schools benefit from UNWG fund-raising activities and we are now planning to extend this support to rural Jamaica. We combine the financial contribution with some elements of mentoring and social interventions, as necessary,” McPherson said.

The major fund-raising activity for the UNWG is the annual brunch, which is usually held on the first Sunday in Child Month each year.

This Sunday's event will feature musical entertainment by UNWG member, Charmaine Lemonius and friends; fashion by Courtney Washington. A variety of art, craft and unique finds will also be on sale.

— Desmond Allen