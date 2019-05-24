A Flag in the Sun — A Celebration of Argentine Independence in Jamaica
Friday Social
This year, Argentina will commemorate the 209th anniversary of the May Revolution, a historic event that led to independence. On Thursday, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to Jamaica Luis Del Solar hosted the milestone at the official residence, which saw many diplomats, government officials and entrepreneurs partaking in an evening of supberb Argentine wine and delicacies. The event was also attended by president of the Senate Tom Tavares-Finson, Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw and Jamaica Defence Force Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Rocky Meade.
The newly appointed Del Solar hopes that this signficant celebration will further solidify the long-standing ties that exist between Jamaica and Argentina.
“We hope to keep the closest in order to continue working together in other topics of common interest, like the cooperation in agriculture and education and increased international trade,” he explained. Tavares-Finson congratulated the ambassador on his appointment, and lauded the support of the Argentine Government to Jamaica and its citizens. Just last December, Jamaica was invited to the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bueno Aires to discuss issues of climate change and resilience. It is these moments, Tavares-Finson argued, that help cement the excellent relations between the two nations.
Friday Social shares the memorable moments.
