PHOTO: A good Christian

Business mogul Glen Christian (second left) is recognised for his achievements in business and philanthropy by the Kiwanis Club of downtown Kingston at its 50th Anniversary Banquet on June 17 at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. Presenting the citation is Melford Clarke (right), governor, Eastern Canada and Caribbean District. Also photgraphed are Kiwanis Distinguished President Patrick Whittock (left) and Leon Marrett, president of the Kiwanis Club of downtown Kingston. Christian, a past vice-president of the club, was among four members recognised. The others were Charter President Oliver Jones, Distinguished Lieutenant Governor of Excellence Lloyd Distant Sr, and Past Vice-President Alvin Lee.

