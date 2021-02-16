A good move, but...

Human rights advocate Maria Carla Gullotta is praising the Government's decision to remove 26 children, deemed uncontrollable, from the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre in St Catherine, but has advised that relocating them in State care may not be the best thing to do.

“I am in total agreement to remove them, but my question is, to where? Are we building another prison or are we sending them home? Most children's homes are below the minimum standard as outlined in a recent report. If you are moving them from one place to the other one, you have to be sure that this place is much better,” argued Gullotta, executive director of local human rights group Stand Up For Jamaica.

She suggested that the Government considers coordinating with the relatives of the 26 juveniles with the hope of reintegrating them with their families, but cautioned that if returning home will mean them reliving a horrid past, then a safe haven must be found for them.

“Why don't we consider the possibility of working with the environment they are coming from and see if, with offering support to the family and the community, they could go back home? But if the trauma was at home, you can't send them back there if you don't make some changes to the situation that was causing the trauma,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Gullotta said it was unfair that uncontrollable children were still being sent to a correctional facility with juveniles who have committed serious crimes such as murder. She questioned statistics presented in the Upper House last Friday by Senator Matthew Samuda, which said uncontrollable children represented 17 per cent of Jamaica's juvenile prison population.

Samuda stated that there were over 200 juveniles in custody and “17 per cent of them were sent by the courts to us as being deemed uncontrollable”.

According to Gullotta, there are 71 detainees at South Camp Juvenile Correctional Centre for females alone, of which 58 were deemed uncontrollable by the courts.

“I agree with Mr Samuda that uncontrollable children are not supposed to be detained. But I was listening to the presentation in the Senate and I was wondering about the data. He mentioned that among the juvenile population, 17 per cent were uncontrollable. We have been working in one of the facilities, which is South Camp Juvenile for females, we have not been able to enter [that facility for] some months because of the [novel] coronavirus. The last time we were able to enter, out of 71 wards, 58 were uncontrollable. Bad behaviour is usually generated by a trauma,” she said.

She shared that Stand Up For Jamaica has interviewed these juveniles deemed uncontrollable at South Camp facility and found that most of them were sent there because of problems with their families.

“Family problems, like verbal and physical abuse, sexual molestation and poor parenting, so the children start to misbehave and they don't go to school; they drink a lot, they are sexually active and they don't come home in the evenings. If they are being abused, they try to report it [to] their school or their mother and sometimes the parent goes to the police station and says, 'I cannot manage her, she is not behaving well, so please bring her to the juvenile institution.' Sometimes they are there up to three years.

“You cannot lock up somebody like this. If somebody commits a crime and is part of a juvenile gang, that is one thing, but if somebody shows signs they lack parenting, they should be working around that child, trying to assist psychologically and try to enforce that he or she is a victim. But instead, they treat them like the perpetrator and they end up in an institution, and juvenile institutions are not prepared to deal with uncontrollable children. As Samuda said, correctional officers are not trained to deal with those girls or boys who have been traumatised,” she added.

During a sitting of the Senate last Friday, Samuda stated categorically that uncontrollable children in correctional facilities “should not be there”.

He said it was due to the law stating that the courts have discretionary power under the Child Care and Protection Act, section 24, subsection 2B.

“This allows a judge to issue a correctional order to a juvenile deemed uncontrollable and this discretion must be removed. Commitment has already been given by the minister of education, youth and information which will ensure that this injustice does not recur in the future,” he said.

“As it relates to the 26 juveniles deemed uncontrollable who are in the custody of the DCS, arrangements are being made to firstly have them separated from those juveniles criminally charged or convicted, while consultations are had with the courts and the Ministry of Education in a bid to seek their permanent and appropriate relocation.

“A correctional facility is simply not set up [to deal with] juveniles deemed uncontrollable. In fact, our correctional officers are simply not trained to manage them and provide the necessary psychosocial support. They are trained to deal with those on remand or those convicted of criminal offences. To my mind, the injustice is compounded when we consider the profile of our wards,” Samuda said.

“We have wards that have been remanded and convicted of crimes such as murder, shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, rape, buggery, robbery, house breaking and destruction of property. It is not the space for children who have not committed crimes to be interacting,” he insisted.